Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,826 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

