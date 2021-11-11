Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$12.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

MEG opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.61. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

