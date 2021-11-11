Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$12.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.
MEG opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.61. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
