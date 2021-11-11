Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,458. The company has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

