Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.
Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
