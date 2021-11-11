Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.