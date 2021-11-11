Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $756.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.