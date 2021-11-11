Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits Market Cap of $86,733.81

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $86,733.81 and $6,619.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

