Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,397,701. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $24,484,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.