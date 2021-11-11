Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

