TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

