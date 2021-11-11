Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $67,923,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 8,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

