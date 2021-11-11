U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $16.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $62.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 572,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

Shares of USCB traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.