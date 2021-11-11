U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

