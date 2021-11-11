Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

