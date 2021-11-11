Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 418,190 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $68,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.