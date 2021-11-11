Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $297.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 739.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

