UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

