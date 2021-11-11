UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

