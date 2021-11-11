UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Change Healthcare worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

