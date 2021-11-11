UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,324 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $58.91 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

