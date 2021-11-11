UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

