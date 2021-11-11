UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

AWI stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

