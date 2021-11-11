UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €187.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €160.82 ($189.20).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Wednesday, hitting €162.35 ($191.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 12-month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €154.62 and a 200-day moving average of €139.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.