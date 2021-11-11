UBS Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $143.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. General Electric has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 672,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.