UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

ETR:SZG opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

