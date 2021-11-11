UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

