UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Cut by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,418. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

