Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.05

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

