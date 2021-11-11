Uniswap Price Hits $25.01 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $25.01 or 0.00038939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.70 billion and $735.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,596,089 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

