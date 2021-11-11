United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

In other United Insurance news, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 36,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $116,890.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 195,852 shares of company stock valued at $643,395 in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

