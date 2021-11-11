United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.81 ($51.54).

United Internet stock opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.