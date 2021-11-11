United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.81 ($51.54).

United Internet stock opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

