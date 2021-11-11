United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $26.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.81 billion and the lowest is $26.70 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $96.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

