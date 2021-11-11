United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
