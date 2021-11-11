United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

