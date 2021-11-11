Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

