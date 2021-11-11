Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,221,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 449,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UROY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 million and a P/E ratio of -278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 109.62 and a current ratio of 131.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

