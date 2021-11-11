UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $11.72 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $392,198.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00071802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,360.72 or 0.99670808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.06 or 0.07089719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020172 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

