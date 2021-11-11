Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 7,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,625. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,415 shares of company stock worth $424,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Usio worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

