Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Usio stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,415 shares of company stock worth $424,907. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Usio worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.