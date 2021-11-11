Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $288.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $292.80 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $64,841.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

