UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

