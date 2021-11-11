UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UWMC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Get UWM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.