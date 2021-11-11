VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 345

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.65. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.
