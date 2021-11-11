VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 345

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.65. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

