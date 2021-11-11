Vahid Vahedi Sells 8,357 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LRCX opened at $605.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $410.00 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.92.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.