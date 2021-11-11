Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $355.93 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.19 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.12 and its 200-day moving average is $320.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

