Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of VMI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.