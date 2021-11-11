VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

