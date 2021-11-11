Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.