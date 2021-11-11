Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 771,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,232,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,249,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.29 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,939,420 shares of company stock valued at $138,894,126.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

