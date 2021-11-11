Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 97.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

