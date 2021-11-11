Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.83 Million Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

ORIC stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

