Vanguard Group Inc. Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGLE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.